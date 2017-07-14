Man charged for sexual offence sent to prison

Nineteen year old Peter Craig, a laborer of Racecourse Street, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. No plea was taken because the offences are indictable. Neither could the court offer him bail because of the nature of the offences. He was remanded into custody until September 19. The first incident occurred in October last year. The second incident occurred on April 27, 2017 and the third incident occurred on June 6, 2017. The complainant, who is 14 years and 2 months old, reported to the police that Craig had sex with her on those three occasions.

