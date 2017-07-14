Orange Walk man caught with contraband products

A tip led M.I.T. and Precinct Three officers to intercept a Tillett bus at the entrance of Belize City on the Phillip Goldson Highway. Officers received information that a man was in possession of contraband goods. That man got off the bus and into a taxi. Police then arrested the man. Authorities say he was in possession of fifteen cartons of elite brand cigarettes, nineteen cartons of elegant brand cigarette,four cartons of LG premium brand cigarettes and two liters of Buchanan’s whisky. The contraband items were handed over to the customs department in Belize City. The person is from the Louisiana Area of Orange Walk Town.

