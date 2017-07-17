Belize’s under 20 volleyball team ready for regional competition

This week Belize will be hosting the U20 Central American Female Volleyball Championship. Each county is sending their best under twenty female volleyball athlete to go against one another at Saint Catherine’s Academy auditorium. Belize has been participating in the tournament but has never medalled. This year, with the professional help from Head coach, Delio Apruebarrena, the team is looking to do its best to represent the country. President of the Belize Volleyball Association, Allan Sharp and team captain Allyanna Musa hosted the media this afternoon.

Allan Sharp – President, BVA

“Our team has been preparing since the 2nd of February, but these girls have played before on different teams and since the 2nd of February Profedelio has been working them very hard I think they are very prepared to represent us well at home and I think with the home crowd, the motivation of the home fans, I believe that we will be doing very well.

Allyanna Musa – Team Captain

” Well I believe all of us are really excited especially since it’s in our home country and we really just want to make Belize proud and we feel like we trained hard enough to get a medal especially gold and we’ve been working hard and we hope to come out victorious and to make our country proud.”

Allan Sharp – President, BVA

“Two cycles ago we placed 4th and we put in a similar energy to this especially through Ms.Lupita Quan. This time I think through the work of Coach Delio who has been practicing everyday but Sunday and twice on Saturdays and during the summer twice a day so there’s been a lot of court time and they’ve also put in some weight training and they’ve also put in some track time in between all of that so it’s been a good preparation.”

Allyanna Musa – Team Captain

“Well we tried our hardest to get a lot of supporters coming, we’ve opened instagram pages and we’ve asked a lot of people to come out and help us because it really does help getting the team hyped up and hearing from everybody else it really does help us when we can’t bring ourselves out of it.”

Belize’s first match will be against the Honduras team on Wednesday. Tickets will be sold for ten dollars for adults and five dollars for children.