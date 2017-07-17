Bomba villager charged with sexual assault of minor

Forty year old Jorge Carraras, a farmer of Bomba Village who allegedly committed sexual assault twice on an 11 year old girl, was charged with two counts of sexual assault when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Carraras pled not guilty to the charges. He was denied bail and he was remanded into custody until September 26. The first incident occurred on June 19 and the second incident occurred on July 15.

