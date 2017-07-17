New ambulance for Southern Regional Hospital

Harry Arzu reporting…

“The Rotary Club of Edmonton Riverview Canada through Rotarian like Dr. Roman Barok and Sandra McDonald in partnership with the Rotary Club of Dangriga donated an ambulance to the Southern Regional Hospital earlier today during a short ceremony at the hospital. Love News was at the event and spoke with Diane Williams the president of the Dangriga Rotary Club who officially handed over the ambulance and Dr. Amy Hunter the Medical Chief Of Staff at the said medical facility who accepted the ambulance on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

Diane Williams – President, Dangriga Rotary Club

“We met Dr.Roman Barok in Hopkins when he brought down a team of nineteen doctors to give services to the community and during a discussion we talked about the need for an ambulance at the Southern Regional Hospital. At that time Southern Regional was going through a lot of difficulties in getting patients to Belize. We have to realize that the Southern Regional Hospital provides for the entire south of the country of Belize. It’s a fully equipped ambulance it’s bigger than the ordinary ambulance, it has two beds in it so it can carry two patients at a time and it was a donation from the Rotary Club of Riverview Edmonton Canada through Rotarian Roman Barok and Ms.Sandra McDonald. The total cost of the ambulance is about $20,000 Belize dollars.

Dr. Amy Hunter – Medical Chief Of Staff, SRH

“This additional ambulance will be of great help in that when we have patients that need further help in Belmopan and Belize City we now have an ambulance that is capable of transporting two patients lying down at the same time which will make it easier in the movement of the patients and we can send the patients to a more timely fashion.