Supaul Street fire leaves family displaced

A fire on Supaul Street in Belize City displaced about ten people. It happened on Sunday just before three o’clock in the afternoon. One of the affected persons is Shern Williams.

Shern Williams – Fire victim

“Well I was sleeping and in my sleep I smelled a little smoke so I told me man and I got up to search my place. At the time when I was searching my place I didn’t see any fire or smoke in my house so I looked through my window and when I did that I smelled the smoke out there. At the time when I smelled the smoke my cousin told me to get the water. So I looked through the window towards them and when I looked I saw that the fire was high coming to my house and that was the time I hurry woke up my kids and my man and I told them to get out.”

It is believed the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring.