Belize to be represented at Astana Expo 2017 in Russia

Belize is taking part in the Astana Expo 2017 in Russia. Beltraide is sending local Belizean artists, Cecil Jenkins better known as “Cocono Bwai” and Denise Castillo to exhibit their work. “Cocono Bwai” told us more about the trip.

Cocono Bwai – Artist

“We are going to perform I think four days to display the different cultural exchange that Belize players in Brukdown music. Denise Castillo will be performing her tracks as reggae and we are leaving the 23rd of this month and returning the 2nd of August. This trip means a lot to me because three years being a Bruk down artist keeping up the Kriol culture music alive I’m just this is just the beginning because reaching over there I know will allow me to get exposure to different promoters from all over the world. Cultural music like mine I know those people will grab and gravitate to so I can’t wait to touch the iron bird and represent Belize.”

Over 115 countries, 18 international organizations and a number of transnational companies, including the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom”, have confirmed their participation in the event this year. In addition, over 640,000 tickets for EXPO 2017 have already been sold.