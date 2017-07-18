Man flees after killing his friend

Belize City police are looking for Cecil Gill. He is wanted for questioning in respect to the fatal stabbing of 31 year old Phillip Samuels. Samuels was stabbed to the chest last night while he was socializing with some friends.

Hipolito Novelo reporting…

Thirty one year old Phillip Michael Samuels was with some friends at apartment number five on Boost Crescent, Belize City. They were drinking and having fun- something we were told they would usually do there. But things took a turn for the worst last night when Samuels was fatally stabbed by someone he thought was his friend. At around eight o’clock, the man accused of fatally stabbing Samuels to the chest reportedly hit one of the women in the crowd.

Eyewitness

“I didn’t expect anything to happen because they were drinking together and laughing and around 8pm an incident happened with one of the guys and a girl they were fighting and then we helped the girl inside and that is how the whole thing started and the guy that was inside with us hanging out, the one that got stabbed, he was inside with us when all of us went outside to get the girl and the other guy that hit the girl came back in the apartment.

And that is when Samuels intervened and got in a fight with Cecil Gill.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal, OCED South

“While socializing Mr. Samuels attempted to intervene in what he observed to be an aggression upon one of the females. In so doing he was inflicted with a single stab wound to the left side of his chest.”

Gill is the prime suspect and police believe he stabbed Samuels with an eleven inch knife which was recovered from the scene.

Eyewitness

“They were fighting when I came inside and I saw the guy bleeding so we helped him up and brought him outside and then took him to the hospital.”

Reporter

“No one got into break them up?”

Eyewitness

“Yes me and the girl that got hit we helped separate them.”

Reporter

“But then they continued fighting?”

Eyewitness

“They continued to fight and the second time when we went to help them that is when the guy let go and he went outside and we helped the one that got stabbed and we took him outside so he could go to the hospital.”

Samuels died at 10:40pm. Police are now looking for Gill.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal, OCED South

“The officers are seeking him right now, we have visited several homes in Belize City where we suspect that he may be but we understand that he may also be outside of the Belize City so we have sent out an all formation message seeking him.”