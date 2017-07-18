Pediatric team conducting free services in Belmopan

Fem Cruz reporting…

“The Ministry of Health and Dr. Billingsley along with his volunteer medical outreach team from Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church Augusta Georgia USA are conducting free medical services at four community health centers here in the Cayo District. Love News spoke to Dr. Kenneth Walters and Dr. Nicholas Capito about the wonderful job they are doing.”

Dr. Kenneth Walters

“We are here this week in Belmopan we came here to share the love of Jesus Christ and his saving grace and also offer medical care and pediatric surgery and also orthopedics with my partner Dr.Capito. We arrived on Saturday evening and we will be here through Thursday at the Western Regional Hospital offering evaluations and surgeries in children and orthopedics.”

Reporter

“Tell us about your experience doing your first surgery here.”

Dr. Kenneth Walters

“Well I’ve been assisting one of the general surgeons here with his own staff at the Western Regional Hospital and now I am going to take care of a child and do a procedure on him.”

Dr. Nicholas Capito

“We are excited to be here, it’s been a great experience thus far me and everybody at the hospital and we will be seeing patients throughout the day and scheduling those who need surgery to have surgery while we are here and those who can be treated without surgery we are happy to get them set on the right track to recovery. We have another team that is out in various parts of this area doing clinics they are pediatrics as well as internal medicine clinics where we will be seeing people all day and we will hopefully get more information on their exact locations tomorrow. We also have eye glasses as well for eye exams and getting you set up with eye glasses to help your sight. We also have a construction crew out in the area working on various projects so we are here working hard for you and happy to be here, we look forward to seeing people; we will be at the Western Regional Hospital all day anytime you want to come and be evaluated we are happy to see you and treat you and it’s free of cost.