Search still ongoing for Mark Pollard

Forty nine year old Mark Pollard remains missing tonight. It has been sixteen days since someone saw Pollard. There is security footage that captured him on July 3 on the Phillip Goldson Highway. While the hopes of the family of finding him alive, Senior Superintendent of Police, Marco Vidal, says the search continues.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“Searches have been done from the point where he had been last seen, it has extended all the way up to Hattieville and it has extended on the other end all the way up to Haulover Bridge. This has been an operation that was done jointly with the Coast Guard and family members of the victim. It has not given us anything as yet but I will say that there is a number of information that is coming to us and we are pursuing every single information coming to us. So we are still not left at rest, we will continue to carry out what is required of us to investigate that matter further.”

Reporter

“So it remains a missing persons at this time.”

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“Right, it remains a missing persons at this time.”

Reporter

How long normally do these searches have to play out for before the department decides it will not use any more resources for the search of an individual?”

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“Well there is no real limitation to that, it depends on the kind of information that we gather that will determine whether we need to extend the search or whether it is that we will pursue more direct information but it does not mean that it ends there at any point. Its pretty much open.”

Since the searches began, police have found a stick with blood. That stick has since been recovered and submitted to the forensic department for testing.