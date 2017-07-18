Therese Martinez is first customs officer to graduate from Japan Career Development Programme

Therese Martinez became the first Customs Officer from Belize to graduate from the Japan Career Development Programme, a 10-month program based in Brussels. Martinez dedicated her time at the World Customs Organization specializing in Facilitation as a Professional Associate under the Compliance and Facilitation Directorate. She participated in four WCO missions abroad which included trips to Pakistan, Nigeria, Guatemala, and the Netherlands. Martinez presented a final paper on the themes of trade facilitation and security to the Secretary General of the WCO Dr. Kunio Mikuriya.