Tourism Ministry announces increased security at PGIA
Updated: July 18, 2017
The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation issued a travel advisory late this evening informing the public that additional security measures will be implemented on outbound passengers traveling from Belize to the US. The changes become effective on Wednesday July 19. According to the Ministry’s release, the measures are being implemented in compliance with US security requirements. Travelers are advised to check with their air carrier and be at the Airport at least two hours prior to departure to avoid delays or possible missed flights.