Eight students receive scholarships from Courts

This morning Courts, through its Dare to Dream Scholarship Program, issued eight scholarships to students from the Orange Walk, Corozal, Cayo and Belize Districts. Public Relations representative at Courts, Grisel Carballo says the team from the company selected the recipients from 65 applications received from across the country.

Grisel Carballo PR Representative

“What the company commits to is 80% books, tuition, school fees and the parent of the recipient commits to giving the 20%. Now the child is committed to just giving good grades and maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 and above. The way we screened it out was priority on financial assistance. This would not have been possible without the customers, for over two years we have been serving Belize and we must say that our company is grateful for that and the way we can give back is just giving these scholarships to these amazing students that dare to dream.”

Four of the children are from the Orange Walk District, one is from Corozal, another from Cayo and two are from the Belize District. Two of them have expressed a deep interest in becoming doctors. Shae Moreno and Astrid Perez, both thirteen years old, told us what has led them to dare to dream.

Shae Moreno – Scholarship recipient

“I am currently going to Orange Walk Technical High School and in the future I would like to be a doctor to help other children with illnesses and help them to get cured.”

Reporter

“Now I understand that you have a very inspiring story that you yourself are a cancer patient but despite the challenges you were still able to manage to graduate with honors talk to us about that experience for you.”

Shae Moreno – Scholarship recipient

“Well when I used to go get my treatment and when I would come back I would catch up with my teachers and friends and ask them if they had any tests or homework and I would do the test and or homework and I would just do that when I go back.”

Reporter

“What inspired you to be so focused in school?”

Shae Moreno – Scholarship recipient

“Well just how my mom told me that school is very important for children.”

Reporter

“So she is your inspiration.”

Astrid Perez – Scholarship recipient

“The scholarship is an opportunity for to further my studies, it is really good and I’d like to thank Courts and Unicomer for this opportunity. It gives me a solid educational foundation.

I come from Belize Rural Primary School and right now I am going to summer classes at Pallotti and well I am inspired to be a doctor and I hope to reach my goal.

Reporter

“So tell us, how much does this scholarship help you ?”

Astrid Perez – Scholarship recipient

“It helps me a lot, it helps my parents so that they can pay the school fees and all of that so I can get my four years of studies so I can go univeristy and I hope I get a scholarship to Cuba so when I come back I am ready to be a doctor.”

Reporter

“What has inspired you towards that dream?”

Astrid Perez – Scholarship recipient

“My mom.”

Over the years, Courts has issued over 40 scholarships, and many of the recipients are still attending school.