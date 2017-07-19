Police Officers accused of extortion

Thirty-seven year old police corporal Marvin Salam and twenty-eight year old police constable Anthony Blair were charged with extortion when they appeared today before Magistrate Carlon Mendoza. They pled not guilty to the charge. They were released on bails of three thousand dollars each and their case was adjourned until September 27. The incident occurred on July 15. According to the allegation, Salam and Blair wanted five thousand dollars from Hermant Bhojwani and Jessica Bhojwani not to charge the occupants of a vehicle who were stopped at a police check point on Mahogany Street. Salam and Blair were represented by attorney Dickie Bradley.

