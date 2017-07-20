Beware of scam artists
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development today issued an advisory to the public as unknown persons are reported to be scamming people out of money. According to the Ministry, these persons are doing this under the pretense that homes have been approved for them in a housing project purportedly being executed by the Ministry. The Ministry officials have obtained one of the letters being used on July 20th. The perpetrators are using the letterhead of the Housing and Planning Department. The public is advised that the person who purportedly signed the letter does not work in the Housing and Planning Department or the Ministry and that the letter is fake and has no validity. It also warns that the Ministry is currently NOT executing any housing project in Belmopan or anywhere else in the country. The matter has been reported to the police.
Related
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Newborn baby’s body retrieved from canal July 20, 2017
- BSCFA refutes statements made by BSI/ASR July 20, 2017
- Woman knocked down and killed in Seine Bight Village July 20, 2017
- Corozal Junior College students win regional techonology competition July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez points out irregularities in issuance of nationality certificates July 20, 2017
- Valdez said security at Immigration Department was very week July 20, 2017
- Compol questioned on status of Immigration investigation July 20, 2017
- Compol speaks on Wong Hong Kim case July 20, 2017
- Judge reserves judgement in Speednet versus PUC case July 20, 2017
- Child protection discussed July 20, 2017
- San Pedro residents protest Doehms bail application July 20, 2017
- New Civic to be completed ahead of schedule July 20, 2017
- New organization to be launched July 20, 2017
- Beware of scam artists July 20, 2017
- Legal clinic on writing a will held July 20, 2017
- Two persons charged for drug trafficking July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez refuses to identify who made directive to stop Immigration investigation July 19, 2017
- Valdez speaks on irregularities within Nationality Department July 19, 2017
- Valdez addresses files found in possession of attorney Arthur Saldivar July 19, 2017
- Compol questioned on nationality screening July 19, 2017
- UNICEF conducts training on dealing with children after disasters July 19, 2017
- BSI wants to amend 2015 Cane Purchase agreement July 19, 2017
- Eight students receive scholarships from Courts July 19, 2017
- Man sought in death of friend surrenders to Police July 19, 2017
- Police Officers accused of extortion July 19, 2017
Local Weather
90°F