Beware of scam artists

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development today issued an advisory to the public as unknown persons are reported to be scamming people out of money. According to the Ministry, these persons are doing this under the pretense that homes have been approved for them in a housing project purportedly being executed by the Ministry. The Ministry officials have obtained one of the letters being used on July 20th. The perpetrators are using the letterhead of the Housing and Planning Department. The public is advised that the person who purportedly signed the letter does not work in the Housing and Planning Department or the Ministry and that the letter is fake and has no validity. It also warns that the Ministry is currently NOT executing any housing project in Belmopan or anywhere else in the country. The matter has been reported to the police.

