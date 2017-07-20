BSCFA refutes statements made by BSI/ASR
Today the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) responded to BSI’s release issued yesterday, and it is says that BSI has made “alarming and untruthful statements regarding the commercial relationship between themselves and the BSCFA,” and has misinterpreted the Association’s intentions. BSCFA is saying that while it agrees that BSI’s proposed investment will bring benefits to industry stakeholders, the proposed amendments by BSI to the Commercial Agreement will quote, “unnecessarily put cane farmers at a great disadvantage”. It adds that while BSI had claimed that the agreement has worked well so far, the Association has identified some areas that require discussion and improvement. These include clarification on what the financial and legal obligations and responsibilities that ownership of the cane implies and clarification on the calculation of the Net Stripped Value of Sugar and Molasses on which cane farmers are paid for their cane. It clarifies that it is not seeking a full revision of the contract, but does want to clarity the amendments put forward in BSI’s proposals and those that the association had indicated. The BSCFA’s release goes on to say that quote, “For BSI to state that any re-negotiation of these changes would lead to stalemate and uncertainty is condemning the negotiation process to failure from the outset. The BSCFA is optimistic that these changes can be readily negotiated without such stalemate and uncertainty,” end of quote. Furthermore, the association says it views BSI’s statement that it would not accept cane from members of BSCFA if the agreement is terminated with dismay, citing that there is no legal provision for this in the Sugar Act. The BSCFA is consulting with its membership before providing the company with a counterproposal. They also invited BSI to present the proposal to its membership, but say that BSI has only been to one such meeting that was held with the San Lazaro Branch.
Related
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Newborn baby’s body retrieved from canal July 20, 2017
- BSCFA refutes statements made by BSI/ASR July 20, 2017
- Woman knocked down and killed in Seine Bight Village July 20, 2017
- Corozal Junior College students win regional techonology competition July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez points out irregularities in issuance of nationality certificates July 20, 2017
- Valdez said security at Immigration Department was very week July 20, 2017
- Compol questioned on status of Immigration investigation July 20, 2017
- Compol speaks on Wong Hong Kim case July 20, 2017
- Judge reserves judgement in Speednet versus PUC case July 20, 2017
- Child protection discussed July 20, 2017
- San Pedro residents protest Doehms bail application July 20, 2017
- New Civic to be completed ahead of schedule July 20, 2017
- New organization to be launched July 20, 2017
- Beware of scam artists July 20, 2017
- Legal clinic on writing a will held July 20, 2017
- Two persons charged for drug trafficking July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez refuses to identify who made directive to stop Immigration investigation July 19, 2017
- Valdez speaks on irregularities within Nationality Department July 19, 2017
- Valdez addresses files found in possession of attorney Arthur Saldivar July 19, 2017
- Compol questioned on nationality screening July 19, 2017
- UNICEF conducts training on dealing with children after disasters July 19, 2017
- BSI wants to amend 2015 Cane Purchase agreement July 19, 2017
- Eight students receive scholarships from Courts July 19, 2017
- Man sought in death of friend surrenders to Police July 19, 2017
- Police Officers accused of extortion July 19, 2017
Local Weather
86°F