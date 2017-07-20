Compol questioned on status of Immigration investigation

Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie, told the Senate Select Committee yesterday that he did not instruct retired ASP Julio Valdez to only keep investigating Arthur Saldivar. Whylie said he told Valdez to continue investigating Saldivar and the irregularities he had uncovered in the Immigration Department. But that side of the investigation could not be completed because Valdez was not able to access files from the Immigration Department. Up to yesterday, the Commissioner thought the investigation was completed and the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution. But since it has been revealed otherwise, he told the committee he will look into the matter.

Senator Eamon Courtney

“What has happened to the investigation into the irregularity with respect to the nationality that Mr.Valdez had identified? What has happened to that ?

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“Well, I as I said I thought Mr.Valdez had concluded that investigation and had sent the file to the DPP.”

Senator Eamon Courtney

“And he hasn’t ,you are the COMPOL.

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“But I never knew that. He didn’t tell me that.”

Senator Eamon Courtney

“He told us that there was a chain of command he would report to Mr.Blackett, Mr.Blackett would report to you. You didn’t ask Mr.Blackett ‘Remember that thing that Valdez had talked about where is it?’ and Mr.Blackett didn’t brief you and said ‘nothing has happened.’?”

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“ As I said I thought Mr.Valdez had concluded the investigation and had sent the file to the DPP.”

Senator Eamon Courtney

“Why did you get that impression? What was the basis of your thinking?”

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“Well he is a senior investigator he had sent the file to the DPP before and I’m certain that he may have gotten instruction from DPP and I figured he had complied with those and he had submitted.”

Senator Eamon Courtney

“So you didn’t inquire. You don’t know it’s just….

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“No. I don’t because as I said I stepped back simply because of the fact of the things I had been hearing which seemed to have alleged that I had directed otherwise.

Senator Eamon Courtney

“You don’t think Commissioner that specifically because this ‘spin’ was out there you ought to have become more involved and ensured that the investigation continued to its conclusion to remove any doubt that in fact you were blocking the investigation.

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“No sir because as I said I had not blocked the investigation I had given no such instruction and as I know Mr.Valdez was investigating. He didn’t report to me on a daily basis and after the matter arose in public I purposely avoided checking on where he was with that.”

Senator Eamon Courtney

“So where are we today? What has happened?

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“ Well as I said I thought that he had completed and submitted the file to the DPP. Now you are telling me that he has said otherwise and so I will need to….

Senator Eamon Courtney

“But do you know whether anyone was changed? No one has been charged?”

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“Well I don’t know sir that is why I am saying so I will now have to leave from here and when I’m back in office inquire in terms of where that file is. I don’t know if it’s at the office. I don’t know if it’s at the CIB or the DPP because I thought it was there.

Senator Eamon Courtney

“And you are prepared to file an update for us.”

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“I am prepared. I have nothing to hide. I have no issues with that.