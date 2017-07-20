Compol speaks on Wong Hong Kim case
Police Commissioner Allen Whylie was ordered by the Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin to investigate the Wong Hong Kim matter. The People’s United Party successfully applied for a writ of mandamus compelling Whylie to investigate Elvin Penner and his involvement in the Wong Hong Kim scandal. That subject was brought up by Senator Mark Lizarraga during yesterday’s Senate Hearing.
Senator Mark Lizarraga
“Commissioner we want to speak to you some about your ignoring the mandamus of the court to provide the files on the Wong Hong Kim matter.”
Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police
“No sir I have never ignored a court order that is not true.”
Senator Mark Lizarraga
“Okay I’d like to read a quote that was in the local press and it states quoting from Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin that ‘the commissioners lack of action in the Immigration Matter was unreasonable irrational and unlawful’ are you familiar with that quote?”
Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police
“Yes but we also remember that the Solicitor General also gave notice that he will appeal that order but notwithstanding the order was obeyed and the matter was investigated. I have said that publicly that the matter was investigated.”
Senator Mark Lizarraga
“So in your view you did not do anything unreasonable, irrational or unlawful?”
Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police
“Of Course not. I sat in court and I listened and what was presented in the court and in the document used a document that was written by the DPP that document had nothing to do with the Wong Hong Kim matter which was with the writ of mandamus I believe that had to do with the missing files. That memorandum had to do with the missing files it didn’t have to do with the Wong Hong Kim issue at all and so that I believe was a misrepresentation to the Chief Justice that I am no lawyer; I accepted what the Chief Justice said and I directed the investigation be done and it was done but that didn’t stop me from believing that I did nothing wrong and up to today I believe I did nothing wrong and I said I look forward to this matter that the SOLGEN said he will appeal eventually go on appeal and we see where we go from there but I am satisfied that I did nothing wrong. All the public pronouncements I made at the time when I was ever interviewed by the press was that it is not that the police would not investigate but I felt that since there was the auditor general doing an investigation I didn’t feel that the resources of the police doing a parallel investigation would be useful.
