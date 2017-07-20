Corozal Junior College students win regional techonology competition
Belize placed first in the Canto Code 3.0 Hackathon. Corozal Junior College has announced that three of its students placed first in the Canto Code 3.0 held in the Dominican Republic. LXJ Code Belize hacked their way to the top with a ‘new and innovative communication platform to assist with natural disasters and national emergencies.’ The theme for this year’s Conference was “Reimagining ICT as a Tool for National Growth & Development”. CANTO and their partners continue to serve Caribbean Youth by providing a platform dedicated for the advancement of our future Caribbean leaders. This event provides an opportunity for the leading Caribbean software designers, developers, entrepreneurs and innovators to represent their country by working together to develop a pre-identified business solution. This event is designed to engage the Caribbean youth, both local and abroad, in stimulating Caribbean tech start-ups to gain exposure, provide expert advice on business development, and participation in the youth exhibition.
Related
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Newborn baby’s body retrieved from canal July 20, 2017
- BSCFA refutes statements made by BSI/ASR July 20, 2017
- Woman knocked down and killed in Seine Bight Village July 20, 2017
- Corozal Junior College students win regional techonology competition July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez points out irregularities in issuance of nationality certificates July 20, 2017
- Valdez said security at Immigration Department was very week July 20, 2017
- Compol questioned on status of Immigration investigation July 20, 2017
- Compol speaks on Wong Hong Kim case July 20, 2017
- Judge reserves judgement in Speednet versus PUC case July 20, 2017
- Child protection discussed July 20, 2017
- San Pedro residents protest Doehms bail application July 20, 2017
- New Civic to be completed ahead of schedule July 20, 2017
- New organization to be launched July 20, 2017
- Beware of scam artists July 20, 2017
- Legal clinic on writing a will held July 20, 2017
- Two persons charged for drug trafficking July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez refuses to identify who made directive to stop Immigration investigation July 19, 2017
- Valdez speaks on irregularities within Nationality Department July 19, 2017
- Valdez addresses files found in possession of attorney Arthur Saldivar July 19, 2017
- Compol questioned on nationality screening July 19, 2017
- UNICEF conducts training on dealing with children after disasters July 19, 2017
- BSI wants to amend 2015 Cane Purchase agreement July 19, 2017
- Eight students receive scholarships from Courts July 19, 2017
- Man sought in death of friend surrenders to Police July 19, 2017
- Police Officers accused of extortion July 19, 2017
Local Weather
86°F