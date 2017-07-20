Legal clinic on writing a will held
The National Council of Ageing held a legal clinic workshop at the Belize Institute of Manager where the Solicitor General Nigel Hawke spoke about wills and testaments. According to the program officer for the Council, ChereneRivero,and Social Worker Anya Joseph there has been a spike of elderly abuse which is why the workshop was held.
Cherene Rivero – Program Officer
“Catherine Rivero: The council has been receiving a lot of calls, referral of older persons who are either being taken advantage of now or persons who are unable to advocate for anything property wise from their parents who have died and so we felt that there was a need to not just talk about how a will functions and the benefits of a will but really to start to assist them in starting the process of preparing a will so that they actually have a will that is lodged and secured.
Reporter
“What happens after today? Would these persons then be responsible for the outreach work to other elderly?
Cherene Rivero – Program Officer
“Well we’re hoping that the organizations that are represented here will take the information and will share with those persons that they work with.”
Anya Joseph – Social Worker
“What we have noticed recently is an increase in a lot of elderly neglect and elderly abuse. At the end of their life then there is no will, then there’s frustration within the family so this workshop would help my clients on a daily basis to get themselves prepared, to prepare a will and for us to know who is the executor of that will so that they would be able to work with the caregiver or the social worker. For most people they don’t know the importance of a will. A will is important because at the end of your life, a will doesn’t actually kick in until the end of your life, so it is important so that at least sometime some people don’t really care for their loved one but if they know that more than likely well I have something to get, they will be more than willing to work with you to care for the elderly until the end of their life.
Reporter
“And you work particularly in Belize City with this population?”
Anya Joseph – Social Worker
“Yes.”
Reporter
“In terms of complaints or reports of these sorts of abuses and practices in these older persons, how much would you say would be done per month or per year?”
Anya Joseph – Social Worker
“Well recently we had a serious increase in elderly neglect and abuse. As you might know or might not know that the homes are fully filled and we have to work outside of that or try working with families to get them educated to learn how to care for the elderly so that then we don’t have to flood the homes as it is already flood.”
The workshop was held in collaboration with the Attorney General’s ministry.
Related
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Newborn baby’s body retrieved from canal July 20, 2017
- BSCFA refutes statements made by BSI/ASR July 20, 2017
- Woman knocked down and killed in Seine Bight Village July 20, 2017
- Corozal Junior College students win regional techonology competition July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez points out irregularities in issuance of nationality certificates July 20, 2017
- Valdez said security at Immigration Department was very week July 20, 2017
- Compol questioned on status of Immigration investigation July 20, 2017
- Compol speaks on Wong Hong Kim case July 20, 2017
- Judge reserves judgement in Speednet versus PUC case July 20, 2017
- Child protection discussed July 20, 2017
- San Pedro residents protest Doehms bail application July 20, 2017
- New Civic to be completed ahead of schedule July 20, 2017
- New organization to be launched July 20, 2017
- Beware of scam artists July 20, 2017
- Legal clinic on writing a will held July 20, 2017
- Two persons charged for drug trafficking July 20, 2017
- Julio Valdez refuses to identify who made directive to stop Immigration investigation July 19, 2017
- Valdez speaks on irregularities within Nationality Department July 19, 2017
- Valdez addresses files found in possession of attorney Arthur Saldivar July 19, 2017
- Compol questioned on nationality screening July 19, 2017
- UNICEF conducts training on dealing with children after disasters July 19, 2017
- BSI wants to amend 2015 Cane Purchase agreement July 19, 2017
- Eight students receive scholarships from Courts July 19, 2017
- Man sought in death of friend surrenders to Police July 19, 2017
- Police Officers accused of extortion July 19, 2017
Local Weather
90°F