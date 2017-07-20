Two persons charged for drug trafficking
Updated: July 20, 2017
Corozal police have charged 34-year-old Albert Humes and nineteen year old Shanice Reyes for drug trafficking. The duo was caught with over six pounds of marijuana on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were on mobile Patrol on the Phillip Goldson Highway, in the vicinity of San Pedro Village when they stopped and searched Humes, a resident of the Altamira area in Corozal Town and Reyes, who is of a Belize City address. The drug was found a grey school bag and was in three packages wrapped in transparent plastic. Both were arrested and charged.
