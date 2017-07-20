Valdez said security at Immigration Department was very week

During his investigation, Julio Valdez, could not determine who took the documents from Immigration Department and how. He did make an observation when he visited the offices in Belmopan. Valdez told the Senate Committee yesterday that the room where the documents were being stored was easily accessible and it was poorly secured.

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“Anybody comes in and out of that office because people are piled up right on the entrance awaiting an application for nationality section, going for the passport there is the door anybody could have access to that, that was not locked. Anybody could go into that office and get into the filing cabinets and retrieve those documents that was my conclusion then.

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“There was no proper security but was the room always occupied by lots of people.”

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“Subsequently of this going days by I used to visit the immigration office to monitor and notice what was going on and movements and I wanted to know what they were doing.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga: I’m unclear.

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“And yes from my time going there it could be seen that immigration officers were going into the filing room.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“Okay it was a separate room.”

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“It was a separate room.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“Okay but just not properly secured is what you were saying.”

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“Not properly secured, people were going in and out into the office and back out. Apparently when they need something they would go in and retrieve files and come back out.”

Senator Ashley Rocke

“Mr.Valdez did you notice if the room had cameras or anything like that?

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“ No.”

Senator Ashley Rocke

“You didn’t notice or you know it didn’t have.”

Julio Valdez – Former Assistant Superintendent of Police

“I didn’t notice if there were any cameras in the room. So that I went and monitored that the store room anybody could have access even people waiting in the isles, even the public. I also noticed that immigration officers, clerks and so used to go in and come out.”