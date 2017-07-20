Woman knocked down and killed in Seine Bight Village

A nineteen year old is being investigated after hitting three persons and killing one of them while he was driving in Seine Bight Village. Police report that shortly after six o’clock this morning, Obed Isaac, a resident of Blackman Eddy Village was driving a grey Silverado from Seine Bight Village to Placencia Village. When he was nearing the football field, he lost control of his vehicle and hit 39 year old Dorla Flores, 44 year old Lavern Arzu and 23 year old Henry Augustine. Flores sustained serious injuries and died as a result. Arzu was unconscious and Augustine sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to the Placencia Health Center where they were treated and released.

