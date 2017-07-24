$10K In Exchange for Vildo Westby’s Whereabouts

A reward of ten thousand dollars is being offered for disclosing the whereabouts of twenty eight year old Vildo Westby, the man accused of murdering forty four year old Felix Ayuso. Ayuso was found dead at his home on San Pedro Town on February 2, 2017. He had been stabbed to death. Investigators have named Westby as the prime suspect. The reward is being offered for information leading to Westby’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being of brown complexion, about five foot seven inches in height and weighing about one hundred and fifty pounds. If you have information you are asked to contact the nearest police station or call cellphone number 626-5704.

