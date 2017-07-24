Chee Dies Two Days After Assault

A 17-year-old young man is in police custody following the death of Trevaun Chee on Sunday, July 23. Chee was assaulted with a stick three days ago while he was walking on Mahogany Street in Belize City on Friday afternoon, July 21. Whilst on the street, Chee had an exchangewith the minor which led to a physical altercation that landed Chee in the hospital with injuries to his right shoulder and face. Inspector Wilfredo Ferrufino of Crimes Investigative Branch spoke to the media on the incident.

WILFREDO FERRUFINO

“On Friday at about 2:10 PM police responded to a person suffering gunshot injuries on Mahogany Street Extension when police arrived they discovered Trevon Chee a 22 year old Resident of a Mahogany Street address suffering from injuries to the right side of his shoulder and right side of his face. On Saturday his condition went critical and on Sunday at about 7PM he passed away at the hospital. Police have so far detained a minor in regards to this incident and we have collected relevant statements and those statements have been forwarded to the DPP and we are awaiting her directives on how we proceed. The deceased Mr. Chee was travelling on Mahogany Street and he encountered the minor and it was a provocation of sort and that resulted in the minor allegedly inflicting the injuries on Mr. Chee.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Is the minor known to police and when you say a minor how old are we talking?”

WILFREDO FERRUFINO

“A 17 year old. He is known to police, he is in custody at this time.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“When you say a provocation would it be or would you be able to say that the minor and Chee had some sort of history or is this just some sort of…”

WILFREDO FERRUFINO

“We are looking into that, like I said the investigation is still ongoing. As we speak officers are trying to locate additional information into it. We are looking for witnesses. It happened at 2pm on Mahogany Street so if anybody has any information that could assist we will welcome any assistance at this point.”

Chee passed away yesterday at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.