Female Minor Escapes Rape; Two Others Not So Lucky

A 13-year-old girl of Santa Familia Village, Cayo District, escaped being raped on Saturday, July 15 after she got home and found a man she knows inside the house. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Iche is the second in command in San Ignacio; he explained the status of this investigation.

DANIEL ICHE

“About 11:40 AM she arrived home. She found the door open. She went inside and was grabbed on her arm from behind by someone. She began to wrestle with the person and she recognized the person to be one Arsenio Cano. During the struggle with Cano he apparently pulled down her pants and touched her inappropriately. An investigation was carried out and Arsenio Cano, 26 year old of Santa Familia Village was charged with the offences of burglary, attempted rape and sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, July 21, a 16-year-old girl was not so lucky to escape being raped as she was taken to an area in western Belize where a man had sexual intercourse against her will. According to the student, she caught a ride with a Hispanic man on a motorbike just before six o’clock but instead of taking her home, he took her to a remote area and was raped. There is also another case of rape being investigated in Caye Caulker Village, Belize District. A 24-year-old woman told investigators that she was awoken at around four o’clock on Saturday, July 22 by a man who bore a knife to her face. He instructed her to cooperate with him or he would injure her with the knife. The man subsequently raped her.