Robbers Target Belmopan Businessman

Belmopan Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday night. We hear more in this report from correspondent Fem Cruz.

FEM CRUZ

“Belmopan Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a Chinese businessman of Belmopan injured. Love News understands that a little after 9PM this past Saturday night 35 year old Zing Hue Chen along with his father-in-law were inside his business establishment Cary 4 Store located on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Belmopan when two masked men entered the business establishment and held them up at gunpoint demanding all the money they had. Chen refused to comply, one of the robbers took out a full quart bottle of rum and hit him several times to the top of the head. Chen suffered a large cut wound to the top of the head, a cut wound to the lip and left pinky finger. The robbers then made good their escape with an undisclosed amount of money. Chen was transported to the Western Regional Hospital by family members where he was treated and later released.”