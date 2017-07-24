Second Suspect Nabbed for Armed Robbery

A second person has been charged for the robbery of fifteen thousand eight hundred and seventy eight from Robert Pickwood. He is 33 year old Arthur Humes, a resident of Curassow Street. Humes pled not guilty to the charge when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. He was remanded into custody until August 15. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on February 7. Pickwood, the messenger for Uno Gas Station, located on Youth for the Future Drive, had a knapsack with two deposit bags when he was ambushed by two armed men who stole the money and ran off. In March, 24 year old Lloyd Leslie was charged with the offence.

Related