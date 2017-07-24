Van Crashes into Rails of New Chetumal Bridge

A portion of the right railing of the Chetumal Bridge in Belize was ripped off after a vehicular accident on Sunday evening. Enrique Cuellar was driving his blue Chrysler minivan from the George Price Highway to the Phillip Goldson Highway and when he got to the bridge he reportedly lost control. Cuellar crashed into the railing and fortunately the vehicle managed to stay on the bridge. The vehicle was extensively damaged to it front portion. Cuellar was issued with a notice on intended prosecution.

