WestJet Is Coming to Belize

There are plans for the expansion of the Philip Goldson International Airport as we had reported some weeks ago considering the constant increases in arrivals and the number of flights coming to Belize. Another airline looking to make a stop to the PGIA is WestJet. They have announced their direct flight from Calgary in Alberta, Canada to Belize starting November 3, 2017. It will be a seasonal flight starting with the 2017 Christmas holidays. The flights will be weekly on Fridays with two flights coming into Belize and departing for Calgary. Flight prices are ranging from four hundred and fifty Belize dollars upwards.

