Where Is the Baby’s Mama? Police Seek Answers

Investigators at Precinct Three have identified a woman who is suspected to be the mother of the baby boy whose body was found at the canal’s edge just off South Street in Belize City on Thursday, July 20, 2017. While they are awaiting the results of several tests to ascertain the mother’s identity, they are in the process of taking statements from several persons of interest. There wasn’t much that Inspector Wilfredo Ferrufino was willing to divulge in this investigation but he did give the media an update into the case.

WILFREDO FERRUFINO

”

Inspector Ferrufino says that while it has been revealed that the baby died after birth, it is still unconfirmed whether it was due to natural causes or if his death is the result of being harmed. The woman currently detained is suspected to have played a role in the concealment of the birth of the baby but no one has been charged in this incident so far. The baby’s body was found by a sanitation worker last Thursday morning. Results of the post mortem examination show that the baby died of acute respiratory syndrome.