Home Invasion in Belize City Leaves Two Injured

Two Belize City residents were injured in a home invasion that happened last night at a residence on River Side Street. Love News understands that sometime after three this morning at least five men broke into a home while the owner of the house was asleep. The men forced their way through a screen door and the main door of the upper flat of a two storey residence. By the time the owner of the house woke up, the men were inside, leaving him no time to dial 9-1-1. The occupant’s immediate reaction was to punch one of the men but was overpowered and one of the men placed a knife to his neck. The intruders beat him, inflicting a large cut wound to his head. Love News also understands that his tenant who lives at the lower flat of the building was also attacked and injured. The intruders made off with a number of household items. Neighbors told us that shortly before four o’clock in the morning they saw the assailants escape into an alley. Police were informed and we understand that they have recovered a television that was stolen. The owner of the house would not give us an interview and asked that his name not be revealed. Police are yet to issue a formal report on the incident.

