Hotel Manager Beaten and Robbed of $20K Plus

In San Ignacio, police are investigating an aggravated burglary. According to police, 21 year-old Daniel Nicholson, the manager of Bella Backpack Guest House on Galvez Street in San Ignacio was at work when he was attacked. He told police that around one o’clock this morning, when he was entering his room, he was approached by three men. They were all dressed in dark clothing, wore caps and had rags tied over their mouths. Nicholson closed the door but the men kicked it open and held him up at gunpoint. The trio removed a safe from the wall containing about $20,000, a laptop, an iPhone and a gold chain. The police did not say whether Nicholson was injured in the incident.

