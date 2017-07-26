Peters’ Suspected Murderer Remanded to Prison

29-year-old, Errol Smith of Santa Elena Town, Cayo District was arraigned on the charge of manslaughter earlier today and was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until September 22, 2017. Smith was detained earlier this week after 38-year-old, Marlon Peters passed away following a physical altercation with him. The altercation occurred on Friday, July 14, resulting in Smith’s death on July 22. Smith had surrendered himself to the authorities on Monday, accompanied by his attorney. Peters had sustained severe head injuries. Police had found him lying unconscious on Maxim Street where the fight occurred.

