25 Years with IADB

On Wednesday evening, the Inter American Development Bank, IDB held a panel discussion on sustainable development. It also simultaneously celebrated the 25th anniversary of Belize’s membership in the IDB. The panelists spoke about their experiences and challenges as it relates to moving forward while promoting sustainable development. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the IDB, Julie Katzman spoke more on the discussion.

JULIE KATZMAN



Katzman says that in 2016 the IDB created the Department of Sustainable Development, merging several parts of its work to create greater impact in sustainable development. These include work in climate change, agriculture, tourism, disaster prevention and recovery among others.