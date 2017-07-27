A Boost For Forensics in Belize

Over one million US dollars’ worth of items were handed over yesterday by the US Embassy to the Belize National Forensic Science Services. The items which included nine Ford-150 vehicles and crime scene kits along with firearm identification kits and night gears were given as part of the efforts of the United States to help Belize improve the capabilities of its forensics unit. Since 2008, the United States Government has provided US $40 million through the Central America Regional Security Initiative (CARSI) to improve and enhance citizen security and rule of law in Belize. This donation is the latest example of this longstanding cooperation and demonstrates the continued commitment by both the U.S. Government and the Government of Belize to improve Belize’s justice sector.

