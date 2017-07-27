Minister Hulse Is Ready to Appear Before the SSSC

Minister Godwin Hulse is the substantive minister for Immigration. Prior to Minister Beverly Williams overseeing the day to day operations of the department, Hulse was very much involved in the ministry and was the one who had reported to the Prime Minister, the irregularities found on the Wong Hong Kim passport and Elvin Penner’s involvement. A few weeks ago, Minister Hulse was to appear before the Special Select Senate Committee but that did not happen. It was rumoured that Hulse would not be questioned but in an interview yesterday with Senator Aldo Salazar, he confirmed to the media that Hulse is coming and according to Hulse, he is ready.

GODWIN HULSE

“Well let me answer the first. I am absolutely going to appear and the second is that there is absolutely nothing untoward. I am hoping for that matter to come up because I have cleared it one time , two times and I will clear it again; thereafter I trust that it will be put to rest or I may have to take some further action.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“But are you prepared for whatever questions come at you in the Senate Special Committee?”

GODWIN HULSE

“Absolutely there can be no question that they can ask me that I can’t answer.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Would you be able to tell us why it is that on that date when you were to appear that it did not happen?”

GODWIN HULSE

“I have no answer to that. They simply say appear and then they said they would leave me for last as I understand it.”

Minister Hulse has been the substantive head for the Immigration Department since September 2012.