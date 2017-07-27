Taiwan’s Foreign Minister on 3-Day Visit to Belize

His Excellency David Lee Ta-wei has been serving as Taiwan’s Foreign Minister since May 2016. The 67-year-old has visited several countries over the course of his 20 year career in politics and diplomatic relations and is now in Belize where he is being hosted by his counterpart, Minister Wilfred Elrington. Ta-wei arrived in the country yesterday and is scheduled to leave on Friday. On his agenda yesterday was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation. Via this agreement Taiwan is providing sixty million dollars to Belize over a four year period. Of that amount, twenty million dollars will be regarded as a grant with the remaining forty million being a loan to the country. With Taiwan being an integral contributor to the country’s agriculture sector, Minister Ta-wei was taken today on a tour out west.

GODWIN HULSE

“As we speak he is touring the facility at Central Farm which was funded by the Taiwanese both the sheep and the Tilapia and of course the processing facility of course my CEO is accompanying him on that and there has been a lot of cooperation with Taiwan in terms of agriculture so we look forward to continued and further cooperation.”

Minister Elrington will confer the Order of Distinction on Minister Ta-wei as a symbol of the friendly relations both countries enjoy as well as for the valuable contributions that Taiwan has made to Belize for almost thirty years. The Minister will also be taken for an aerial view of the Blue Hole before his departure on Friday. Minister Lee is accompanied by his wife, Madam Lee. His delegation includes the Director-General of Latin America and Caribbean Division for Taiwan; the Secretary General for the International Cooperation and Development Fund and the Deputy Secretary for the Coordination Council for North American Affairs and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States