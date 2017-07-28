13 Years for Bert Vasquez in Abduction Case

Thirty three year old Bert Vasquez was sentenced today by Justice Adolph Lucas. Vasquez was sentenced to ten years for forcible abduction which carries a maximum prison sentence of thirteen years. He was also given the maximum sentence of three years for the crime of aggravated assault of an indecent nature. The sentences are to run concurrently. Justice Lucas also ordered that three months and one week be deducted from Vasquez’s sentence for the time he has served for both charges. His time in prison for both criminal offences officially began today. Vasquez’s attorney Oscar Selgado did not enter any plea for mitigation and presented no character witnesses leaving Justice Lucas with nothing to consider any sort of leniency on Vasquez. On the other hand, Crown Counsel Sheringe Rodriguez submitted a victim impact statement which detailed what the victim has been going through since the attack. The virtual complainant told the court that on May 2011, she was forced in a car by Vasquez who took her to Vista del Mar where he forced her to perform oral sex. Vasquez is also on remand for the murder of thirteen year old Jasmine Lowe.

