Belize’s Film Commission Meet With Hollywood Producers

This past weekend, the Belize Film Commission held its third annual luncheon at Pacific Palisades in Southern California. The idea of the event is to establish relationships with Hollywood producers and investors in order to convince them to support Belize’s film industry. Notable amongst the distinguished group of over 100 attendees were Stan Lathan, an accomplished producer and one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors of television and film, Marques Johnson, NBA/UCLA legend & sports analyst for Fox Sports Net, Tamala Jones, American film and TV actress as well as Sammy Watson of TMT. Minister of Education, Youths and Sports, Patrick Faber was also in attendance.

Also present was Belizean native and ABC World News Co-Anchor, Kendis Gibson, who pledged to use his current platform to support.