CWU’s Agreement Almost Finalized with SSB

In May we told you about the walk out staged by employees of Social Security Board who are also members of the Christian Workers Union. Those employees protested over the impasse on their collect bargaining agreement. Fast-forward two months to tonight and it seems that both parties are on the same page. CEO Dr. Colin Young told Love News negotiations are about to be finalized.

DR COLIN YOUNG

“Today we had a mediation session facilitated by the labor commissioner and I can say that we are very near the finalization of the collective bargaining agreement so we expect that very shortly we should be able to successfully conclude the mediation and then agree to sign the new CBA.”

Today we had a mediation session facilitated by the labor commissioner and I can say that we are very near the finalization of the collective bargaining agreement so we expect that very shortly we should be able to successfully conclude the mediation and then agree to sign the new CBA.