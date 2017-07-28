Military Tourism in Effect: Louisiana National Guard in Southern Belize

A training team from Louisiana Army National Guard USA is completing two weeks of working in Belize. Paul Mahung reports.

PAUL MAHUNG REPORTING

“A training team from Louisiana Army National Guards USA is completing two working weeks in Belize. Of the military team of twelve from Louisiana Army National Guards six members came last week and six came this week. During the past two weeks members of Louisiana Army Nationl Guards military training team conducted training sessions for BDF Vol Bn soldiers as explained by Officer of Louisiana Army National Guards Lt. Col. James.”

LT. COL. JAMES

“

PAUL MAHUNG REPORTING

“During yesterday’s Battle Camp drill competition and guard of honor inspected by Mayor Earl Trapp in San Ignacio, members of Louisiana Army National Guard also assisted and were applauded by BDF Volunteer Batallion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Edison Ogaldez for their dedicated two weeks military training with BDF Volunteer soldiers during Battle camp. Comments from BDF Volunteer soldiers at Battle Camp echoed gratitude and high respect for members of Louisiana Army National Guards who over the past two weeks were very helpful, professional and appreciative of being in Belize with BDF Volunteer soldiers. Members from Louisiana Army National Guards commented that they cherish and look forward to continued good working relationship with Officers and Soldiers of BDF Volunteer Batallion.