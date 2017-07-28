San Ignacio Police Probe Into Shooting Death of Construction Worker

A man was shot and killed in San Ignacio last night. He is 37 year old Jose Leonardo Nunez Castellanos, a Honduran construction worker of the Santa Cruz Area. Castellanos was involved in an altercation with a 31 year old man at around nine o’clock last night. Police say Castellanos was armed with a machete and had chopped the man to the hand. When he was going for another chop, as he swung the machete, the man pulled out a nine millimeter pistol and shot Castellanos several times. He died fifty minutes later at the San Ignacio Community Hospital while receiving treatment. The licensed firearm has been recovered.

