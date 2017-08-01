$250K Needed to Rebuild Pallotti Convent

The Pallotti Convent, as we had reported in an earlier newscast, is coming undone, forcing the nuns to relocate due to the dangers the building poses. The construction of a new convent will cost an estimated two hundred and fifty thousand dollars; an amount that the sisters are trying to raise via several avenues. One way in which they are trying to raise the money is via a GoFund Me account which was opened on July 23, 2017. It is going to be a difficult venture as only two hundred and twenty dollars have been donated to date via the GoFund Me. The Pallottine sisters are calling for the support of the alumni which numbers in the thousands. A building fund account has been opened at the Holy Redeemer Credit Union and a radio telethon is being planned for later this month. The Pallottine Sisters are known to hold a soup kitchen on Wednesdays where they feed the hungry and to provide spiritual counselling in their facility. There are currently eleven nuns residing in the convent.

