Bain Gets Four Million In Lawsuit; He Sued for $40M

Professor Brendan Bain won his case against the University of the West Indies. The Jamaica Gleaner is reported that the Full Court has ruled that the termination of the contract for University of the West Indies, (UWI) Mona consultant, Professor Brendan Bain, was a breach of his right to freedom of expression as guaranteed in the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. According to the article, the Full Court also ruled that the university must pay Bain $4.72 million in lieu of notice of the termination of his contract and ordered that any other sum that may have been withheld should be paid.More than an year ago, Professor Bain sued UWI for $40 million in damages for defamation, arising from the May 2014 termination of his two-year contract by the UWI. Bain who was the director of Caribbean HIV/AIDS Regional Training Network was fired after he gave an export report in the case brought by Caleb Orozco against the Government of Belize. Several regional groups considered Bain’s testimony as anti-gay and as result thirty three activists group expressed a loss of confidence in him.

Related