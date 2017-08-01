Belize City Man Shot on Ambergris Caye

A Belize City resident was shot in San Pedro. According to police, 29 year old Lloyd Martinez was shot while he was talking with another male person inside a yard. Police say a masked man approached the two men and fired two shots in their direction injuring Martinez to his midsection. The 29 year old Belizean maintenance worker of a Police Street Address in Belize City was taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic for treatment. Police are investigating.

