Bella Vista Partners with BCC For Better Streets

Updated: August 1, 2017

In Belize City, the Mayor Darrell Bradley is known for having cemented a large number of streets. The infrastructure street works that his council is doing continues with the asphalting of the northern section of the Bella Vista Area. According to Bradley, a partnership with the residents of the area was agreed upon where they paid three years property tax allowing the council to begin working on the streets.

DARRELL BRADLEY

The works being done in the Bella Vista area comes at a cost of one hundred and eighty thousand dollars.

