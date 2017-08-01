Father Sought for Abduction of Son

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Tereak Palacio Senior. Palacio reportedly abducted his one year five month old son, Tareak Junior, from the child’s mother’s home on Monday afternoon. Police say Palacio is also wanted by the Family Violence Unit for breach of protection order. The child was last seen wearing a white undershirt and diapers playing with his cousins in his mother’s yard on Victoria Street when he was taken. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tereak Palacio Senior is asked to contact the nearest police station.

