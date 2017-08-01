Keenan Busted With Five Pounds of Cocaine

Twenty-three year old Keenan Flores, a resident of New Site, Dangriga, who the police alleged they busted with 2,236 grams of cocaine, was charged with drug trafficking when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Flores pled not guilty to the charge. Because of the amount the court could not offer him bail. He was remanded into custody until October 6. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 29. The police, acting on information they received, searched a sky blue GMC Jimmy that was parked in front of a residence on Tibruce Street. The search resulted in the discovery of two packs of cocaine that were in a bag on the back seat. As a result, Flores, who is reported to be the owner of the vehicle, was arrested and charged.

