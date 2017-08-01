Police Duo Dubbed Heroes Out West

On Saturday two Police Constables attached to the San Ignacio Formation rescued three teenagers who were caught in the currents of the Macal River in Cristo Rey Village, unable to get to shore. As we have reported, the three young men seventeen year-old Kevin Requena, fifteen year-old Leigh Alvarado and seventeen year-old Brian Oliver became trapped in the river after their canoe capsized. The police were alerted and the first to respond were PCs Daniel Choc and Derwin Garcia. Their quick thinking enabled the officers to rescue the teenagers and today, for their heroic action, the Belize Police Department awarded them at a short ceremony. Deputy Commissioner of Police Noel Leal and Officer Commanding the San Ignacio Police commended the officers and expressed pride in their deed.

The two officers, PC Daniel Choc and PC Derwin Garcia recounted the incident.

After the teenagers were safe on land, the officers learned that they were canoeing when their canoe broke. The boys were thrown in the river without any life vests. They managed to stay above water by holding onto a log until the officers arrived.

According to the officers, it took them about forty-five minutes to get the teenagers out of the river. Officers immediately called the mother of the injured teen who informed them that she knew her son was at the river but was not aware of what he was doing. Following the incident, the officers had some advice for the public.